APS Miran Sahib organises book fair

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Army Public School (APS) Miran Sahib organised a two-day book fair in collaboration with Scholastic India for its primary and senior wings, while Yak Book Channel, Jammu, organised a separate one-day fair for students of the Foundational Stage.

The fairs aimed to promote reading habits, creativity and independent thinking among students. Inaugurated by the School Council, the event featured books across various genres and age groups, allowing students to explore new authors and select titles of their interest.

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A special stall showcased books written and published by the school’s young writers, celebrating their creativity and literary talent. On the second day, students also visited the stalls with their parents and purchased books, encouraging family participation in reading.

The initiative reflected the school’s commitment to holistic education and creating a vibrant learning environment beyond textbooks and classroom teaching.