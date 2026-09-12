APS Jammu Cantt organises inter-school debate competition

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: Army Public School (APS), Jammu Cantonment, here today, organised an inter-school English debate competition under the aegis of Jammu Sahodaya Schools Complex with participation from 33 schools and the topic was ‘Is Media Informing the Public or Manipulating Perception?’

The event was graced by Priyanka Goswami as chief guest and Rajiv Sharma, Principal, J&K Police Public School and Vice-President, Jammu Sahodaya Schools Complex, as guest of honour.

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The competition was adjudicated by Dr. Shivani Suri, Associate Professor of English at Government College for Women, Udhampur and Vikas Sharma, Media Professional and Educationist.

The debate witnessed a stiff competition with participants presenting compelling arguments and thought-provoking observations that challenged conventional perceptions.

The young speakers displayed remarkable confidence, clarity logic and eloquence, leaving the audience and judges engaged throughout the intense exchange of ideas. International Delhi Public School, Jammu secured 1st position, followed by Jodhamal Public School in 2nd place and Model Academy in 3rd.

Consolation Prizes were secured by the students of APS Damana, International Daily Rising School and RM Public School.

Adding cultural vibrancy to the occasion was a graceful dance performance, beautifully reflecting the enthusiasm, energy and spirit of the event.