APS Damana organises cultural extravaganza

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: Army Public School (APS) Damana organised a two-day cultural programme themed "Celebrate the Power Within", showcasing India's rich cultural heritage and artistic traditions.

Brig Kumar Anand, Chairman, APS Damana, 19 Infantry Brigade, was the chief guest, while Surabhi Sonal, Chairperson, FWO Chenab Brigade, was the guest of honour on the first day, dedicated to Classes III to V.

Advertisement

Students also presented cultural programmes. Brig Anand appreciated the students, teachers and parents and named the school auditorium "Abhivyakti - The Expression Space". Principal Pushpinder Kaur expressed satisfaction over the students' performances. Junior Head Boy Aastik Sharma and Junior Head Girl Taashvi Rajput proposed the vote of thanks.