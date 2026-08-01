APS Damana hold programme

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 31: Army Public School (APS) Damana organised its leadership programme for the academic session 2026-27 with great solemnity, formally investing the newly elected Student Council with leadership responsibilities. The ceremony reaffirmed the school's commitment to nurturing responsible, disciplined and service-oriented future leaders.

Held during a special morning assembly, the programme was attended by Principal Pushpinder Kaur, Vice-Principal Shallu Kapoor, Head Mistress Anurita Kaul, faculty members and students. The dignitaries conferred sashes upon the newly elected council members, symbolising their official induction into the leadership body of the school.

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Akhshat Singh (Class XII) and Arya K. Mehra (Class XII) were appointed Senior Head Boy and Senior Head Girl, while Aastik Sharma (Class V) and Taashvi Rajput (Class V) assumed the posts of Junior Head Boy and Junior Head Girl, respectively. Aditya Vir Singh and Siya Choudhary were named Senior Vice Head Boy and Senior Vice Head Girl, while Hardik Manhas and Mishita Bhushan were appointed their junior counterparts. Students were also entrusted with key responsibilities related to discipline, sports, co-curricular activities, health, editorial work and house leadership across the senior and junior wings.

The newly appointed Head Boy and Head Girl administered the oath of office, with council members pledging to discharge their duties with honesty, dedication and integrity while upholding the school's values and traditions.

Principal Pushpinder Kaur urged them to lead by example and wear their badges as symbols of service rather than authority. She encouraged them to uphold discipline, inclusivity and excellence while inspiring their peers through their actions. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks and the National Anthem, leaving students inspired with a renewed spirit of unity, responsibility and leadership.