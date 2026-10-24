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Home / Sports / APS BD Bari Principal bags Education Leader award

APS BD Bari Principal bags Education Leader award

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, Oct 23: Dr Neeta Rawal, Principal, Army Public School (APS) BD Bari, has been conferred with the prestigious 'Education Leader of the Year' Award at the Education World India School Rankings Awards 2026-27, held at Pullman Aerocity,...

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Daily Excelsior
04:18 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Principal Dr. Neeta Rawal receiving the education leader of the year award.

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: Dr Neeta Rawal, Principal, Army Public School (APS) BD Bari, has been conferred with the prestigious 'Education Leader of the Year' Award at the Education World India School Rankings Awards 2026-27, held at Pullman Aerocity, New Delhi.

The award recognises her leadership, commitment to academic excellence, innovative teaching practices and holistic student development. Under her leadership, APS BD Bari has continued to focus on academic performance, co-curricular activities, technological innovation and skill-based education, aiming to prepare students to become confident and responsible individuals.

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The recognition highlights Dr Rawal's efforts towards creating a progressive learning environment and promoting innovation in education.

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