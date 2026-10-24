APS BD Bari Principal bags Education Leader award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 23: Dr Neeta Rawal, Principal, Army Public School (APS) BD Bari, has been conferred with the prestigious 'Education Leader of the Year' Award at the Education World India School Rankings Awards 2026-27, held at Pullman Aerocity, New Delhi.

The award recognises her leadership, commitment to academic excellence, innovative teaching practices and holistic student development. Under her leadership, APS BD Bari has continued to focus on academic performance, co-curricular activities, technological innovation and skill-based education, aiming to prepare students to become confident and responsible individuals.

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The recognition highlights Dr Rawal's efforts towards creating a progressive learning environment and promoting innovation in education.