Approach NGT with plea on installation of FGD systems in thermal power plants: SC to petitioner

NEW DELHI, Sept 8: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked a petitioner to approach the National Green Tribunal with his plea seeking a direction to ensure completion of installation and operationalisation of flue gas desulphurization (FGD) systems in all category 'A' thermal power plants across the country.

FGD systems are installed at coal-fired plants to reduce sulphur dioxide emissions in line with environmental regulations.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana told the counsel, appearing for the petitioner, that the issue raised in the plea fall within the domain of the NGT.

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"We will request the NGT to examine and consider the interim issue on a priority basis," the bench said.

The petitioner's counsel argued that the timeline for complying with the mandate to install FGD systems in thermal power plants has been extended from time to time, and people are facing health hazards due to the environmental loss caused by pollution.

"We find that the prayers made herein can be effectively raised before the NGT," the bench said.

The top court noted that as per the petitioner, the time extended to comply is to expire in 2027.

It requested the NGT to hear the petitioner on interim relief and pass appropriate orders.

The bench made clear that it has not dealt with the merits of the petition.

The petitioner had sought directions to the Centre and others to ensure the completion of installation and operationalisation of FGD systems in all category 'A' thermal power plants across the country in a time-bound manner.

The plea said a notification was issued in this regard by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in December 2015.

It also sought constitution of a high-power committee to monitor the progress of work of the FGD installation and ensure compliance with emission norms in category 'A' thermal power plants across the country.

Category 'A' thermal power plants are those located within a 10 km radius of the national capital region or cities having a million plus population. (PTI)