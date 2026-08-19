Apple TV unveils trailer for 'Slow Horses' season 6; show to debut on Sept 16

LOS ANGELES, Aug 19: Streaming service Apple TV has unveiled the trailer for the sixth season of Emmy and BAFTA TV Award-winning spy drama "Slow Horses", starring Oscar winner Gary Oldman.

The six-episode season will open with its first episode on September 16, followed by one episode every Wednesday through October 21.

Adapted from "Joe Country" and "Slough House", the sixth and seventh novels in author Mick Herron's "Slough House" book series, the new season follows the dysfunctional MI5 agents of Slough House as they find themselves caught in a high-stakes game of retaliation and revenge.

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Oldman returns as Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but cantankerous head of the department, which serves as a dumping ground for British intelligence agents whose career-ending mistakes have seen them sidelined from the agency's main operations.

In season six, Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) embroils the Slow Horses in a dangerous game that puts them on the run.

The returning cast also includes Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Rosalind Eleazar, Joanna Scanlan, Samuel West, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, Jonathan Pryce and Hugo Weaving.

BAFTA TV Award winner Lenny Rush joins the cast as a new addition, while Olivia Cooke reprises her role as Sidonie "Sid" Baker from the first season.

"Slow Horses" is produced for Apple TV by See-Saw Films. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Julian Stevens, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Adam Randall, Gail Mutrux, Douglas Urbanski and Oldman serve as executive producers. (PTI)