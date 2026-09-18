Apple Fandom On Display As iPhone 18 Hits India Stores; Launch-Day Frenzy Mark Sales Debut

NEW DELHI, Sep 18: Apple fandom was on full display across India on Friday as the latest iPhone 18 series went on sale in major cities, drawing enthusiastic crowds eager to be among the first to get their hands on the new devices.

The launch-day excitement was palpable at Apple stores with fans turning up early and celebrating the arrival of the latest offerings by the Cupertino, California-headquartered tech titan.

The India sales debut comes just days after Apple unveiled its latest smartphone lineup, with the new models bringing upgrades across performance, cameras and battery life.

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The new edition of ultra premium iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have become available in India from Friday at a starting price of Rs 1,64,900 and Rs 1,79,900 respectively. iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are available in four colours – black, silver, glacier, and an all-new burgundy.

A customer at the Delhi store said he had booked the iPhone 18 Pro Max along with an Apple Watch, as he was looking to upgrade from his iPhone 15 Plus.

“I wanted to upgrade from the 15 Plus, and the new model comes with several upgraded features and better performance. That was the main reason I decided to go for it,” he said.

The new edition of ultra premium iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have become available in India from Friday at a starting price of Rs 1,64,900 and Rs 1,79,900 respectively. iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are available in four colours – black, silver, glacier, and an all-new burgundy.

A customer at the Delhi store said he had booked the iPhone 18 Pro Max along with an Apple Watch, as he was looking to upgrade from his iPhone 15 Plus.

“I wanted to upgrade from the 15 Plus, and the new model comes with several upgraded features and better performance. That was the main reason I decided to go for it,” he said.

Similar scenes unfolded at other Apple stores across the country.

“I’ve got the first phone. I’m really excited. My goal was to get the first one; I’d been waiting here for about 10 to 12 hours for this. Finally, the first phone is in my hands. I’m absolutely thrilled about it,” said an Apple fan outside the company’s store at Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

He had travelled all the way from Surat on hope of being among the first to get his hands on the new iPhone, camping outside the store hours ahead of its opening, just to secure an early spot in the queue. His long wait ended as the doors finally opened to loud cheers from Apple staff.

The iPhone 18 line-up includes the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, with the premium Pro models powered by Apple’s latest-generation chip and sporting upgraded camera systems, alongside improvements in display, performance and battery capabilities.

From Mumbai and Delhi to Bengaluru and Noida, eager buyers turned up well before the stores opened. Long queues and excited chatter marked the first morning of sales, as customers waited for their turn to walk away with their prized possessions.

For many in the queues, it appeared to be about more than simply upgrading a smartphone: the thrill of being among the first to own the newest iPhone was palpable. The scenes gave Apple’s annual launch the feel of an event in itself, complete with anticipation, countdowns and cheers as stores opened their doors.

The excitement spilled over online too, as pictures and videos of queues, early-morning crowds and triumphant first buyers went viral on social media.

And as any public buzz captures online attention, this too became instant fodder for memes and playful banter over the premium price tags. And yet, as some noted the ‘roasts’ too served as a reminder of the pull that a new iPhone continues to command among a loyal section of Indian consumers.

“iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB storage capacities. Available in burgundy, glacier, silver, and black, iPhone 18 Pro starts at Rs 1,64,900 and iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,79,900,” the company had said earlier.

The pre-booking of iPhone 18 series started from September 12 across 65 countries, including India, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, France, Germany.

The launches come ahead of India’s crucial festive shopping season, a period when smartphone makers typically scale up promotions, financing offers and new-device availability to tap upbeat consumer sentiment and spends.

Apple has entered into a new category of foldable smartphones with Duo, which it will sell in India in the price range of around Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh apiece.

iPhone Duo, the most expensive mobile phone from the company’s stable, will be available in India from October 23 in the price range of Rs 2,99,900 with 256 GB storage to Rs 4,49,900 apiece with 2 TB (terabyte) storage.

Apple has been clocking record growth in India, with its revenue estimated to have crossed USD 10 billion in FY26, powered by an all-time high in iPhone shipments. In rupee terms, the company’s revenue was estimated to be approaching the Rs 1 lakh crore mark.

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple’s iPhone shipments in India rose 24 per cent year-on-year to 14 million units in FY26.

The iPhone continues to account for the lion’s share of Apple’s revenue in the Indian market. (Agencies)