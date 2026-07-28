Apologise If My Remarks On Violence Against Protesters In Kashmir Hurt Anyone, Says Mehbooba

Srinagar, Jul 28: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday apologised for her remarks made at Jantar Mantar justifying the use of force against Kashmiris.

"If the remarks have hurt the people, I apologise," Mehbooba said addressing a press conference here on the occasion of the party's 27th foundation day.

Mehbooba visited Jantar Mantar on July 23 to extend support to the Cockroach Janta Party-led protest against alleged examination irregularities.

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While opposing police action against student protesters in Delhi, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief appeared to defend the use of pellet guns in the valley in the past, saying that it was different in Kashmir as the security forces were fighting militancy.

Mehbooba clarified on Tuesday, saying she meant to say that the security forces get an excuse to use force against Kashmiris as there is militancy.

"I meant to say the words 'bahana banta hai' (they get an excuse), but I couldn't say 'bahana' as I was talking to a lot of people," she added.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his National Conference had sought an apology from Mehbooba over her remarks.

Abdullah on Monday called for Mehbooba's apology said the PDP president should have "stayed home" instead of going to Jantar Mantar.

"Irresponsible" statements made by people who have been in a position of power can act as a deterrent for ordinary people to fight for their rights, he said.

Abdullah said, "When a former chief minister says use of force is justified in Kashmir for fighting militancy, who will come out to fight for their rights? It would have been better if she had not gone to Jantar Mantar."

"When we (politicians) support oppression and use of force by the Centre, who will support us if people want to protest for the restoration of statehood? They will not come out because Mehbooba ji has said 'yeh to banta hai (this is acceptable)'," he added.

The CM said Mehbooba did not visit Jantar Mantar for the NC's protest to demand the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, but went there for the students' protest.

"She did not go to Jantar Mantar for Jammu and Kashmir. But she went there and justified the misuse of power and force on the pretext of fighting militancy.

"How does she justify it? Should the children not get justice because there is militancy? Should passports be stopped because there is militancy? Should laws not be implemented because there is militancy? I could not understand how it is justified," Abdullah said. (AGENCIES)