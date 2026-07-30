Apologise for killings, pellet victims: BJP to Omar, Mufti

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 29: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today demanded that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti publicly apologise for civilian killings and pellet-related injuries that occurred during their respective tenures in Government.

The party accused both former chief ministers of indulging in "selective politics" over past tragedies while evading accountability.

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Addressing a press conference here, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said the two leaders could not seek to raise the issue of pellet victims without first accounting for the incidents that took place while they were in power.

"Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti should apologise to the people of Kashmir for the civilian killings that took place during their tenure. The people have not forgotten those painful chapters," Thakur said.

He alleged that the two former chief ministers were attempting to politicise the suffering of Kashmiris instead of acknowledging what he described as the failures of their own Governments in protecting civilians during periods of unrest.

Citing figures, Thakur claimed that Abdullah's previous tenure witnessed 130-145 civilian deaths, 8,000-9,000 pellet injuries and 256 cases of blindness caused by pellet fire.

He also alleged that more than 1,000 people continue to remain affected by detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

Thakur said pellet victims deserved justice, rehabilitation and dignity, but their suffering should not be used for political gains. He called for adequate medical care, financial assistance and long-term rehabilitation for affected families.

He said the people of J&K were now more concerned with peace, development and employment than "selective narratives" over past events, and urged political parties to focus on governance instead of reviving old controversies.