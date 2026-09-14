Apni Party will stand by people in hour of need: Manjit Singh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 13: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) would become the voice of the people and stand by them through thick and thin, particularly whenever they face genuine difficulties or issues concerning their rights and welfare.

This was stated by S. Manjit Singh, provincial president, J&K Apni Party.

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He was speaking during a function held at Nai Basti, Ward 23, where several prominent persons joined the Apni Party.

The programme was organised under the leadership of Manjit Singh by Pavneet Kour, provincial president, Women Wing, J&K Apni Party.

Minority Wing leaders Harjeet Singh and Paramjeet Singh were also present on the occasion.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Manjit Singh said their joining was a positive development for the organisation and reflected the importance of maintaining a direct and continuous connect with the people.

He assured the new members that the Apni Party would remain firmly with them in every situation and take up their genuine concerns at the appropriate forums.

Singh urged the newly joined members to actively participate in organisational activities and work towards strengthening the party at the grassroot level.

Speaking on the occasion, Pavneet Kour welcomed the new members and said their joining reflected growing confidence in the Apni Party’s organisational approach.

She said, “The Women Wing would continue its efforts to reach out to people at the grassroot and encourage greater participation of women and other sections of society in public life.”

Pavneet Kour urged the new members to work collectively for strengthening the party in Nai Basti and Ward 23 and remain connected with residents so that local issues could be identified and taken up effectively.

The programme concluded with the party leadership reiterating its commitment to remaining accessible to the people and standing by them in their hour of need.