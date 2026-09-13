Apni Party protests power tariff hike, warns mass agitation

Excelsior Correspondent

MENDHAR, Sept 12: The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party spokesperson Raqeeq Khan today led a strong protest in Mendhar against the National Conference-led Government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing it of burdening the people with a hike in electricity tariffs and failing to fulfill several promises made during the elections.

The protesters raised slogans against the Government and burnt its effigy to register their opposition to the increased power tariff.

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Addressing the gathering, Khan said the power tariff hike had added to the difficulties of common people, particularly those already struggling with rising household expenses.

He issued an ultimatum to the Omar Government, demanding immediate withdrawal of the order enhancing electricity tariffs. He warned that if the decision was not revoked within 50 days, the Apni Party would launch a mass public movement (Jan Andolan) across Jammu and Kashmir.

Khan further warned that the party would intensify its protests and demonstrate with black flags wherever the Chief Minister or National Conference organises public programmes if the issues raised by the people remain unresolved.

He questioned the Government over its alleged failure to fulfill the promise of providing one lakh jobs. He alleged that instead of creating transparent employment opportunities for deserving youth, jobs were being provided through what he termed “back-door” arrangements favouring relatives and influential persons. He demanded transparency and fairness in recruitment.

Referring to another election promise, Khan said the National Conference had promised 12 free LPG cylinders, but the benefit had not reached the people. He urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to fulfill the commitment made to voters and provide the promised cylinders.

Khan also raised the issue concerning the CD Panchayat plan, alleging that the process had not progressed despite the plan having arrived.

Giving the administration a 10-day deadline to address the CD Panchayat-related issue, Khan warned that failure to resolve it would lead to intensified protests against the Government and National Conference programmes.