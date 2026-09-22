Apni Party protests outside Assembly over Govt failures

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 21: Apni Party staged a protest outside the Legislative Assembly premises today on the opening day of the Autumn Session, accusing the Government of failing to fulfill its commitments and address growing public concerns.

Led by provincial president Mohammad Ashraf Mir, party leaders and workers raised slogans and highlighted various issues, with particular emphasis on the need for a fair, transparent and judicious reservation policy.

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Police stopped the protesters during the demonstration and detained several of them, including Mohammad Ashraf Mir and party's Srinagar district president Zaffar Habib Dar.

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Before his detention, Mir strongly criticized the existing reservation policy, terming it "unjust and completely contrary to the principles of merit." He also questioned the Government's decision not to make the Cabinet Sub-Committee's report on reservations public and demanded transparency over its recommendations.

Mir called for a new reservation policy for Jammu and Kashmir based on justice, equity and fairness for all sections of society. He also criticized the Government over the rising unemployment and alleged that the ruling party had made a series of promises during the election campaign which had not been fulfilled.

"It had promised to provide one lakh jobs to the youth soon after assuming office. It had also promised free electricity and gas cylinders to consumers, besides an additional quota of ration. However, these promises have turned out to be nothing more than hollow assurances and blatant lies," Mir said.

Later, addressing a hurriedly convened press conference, party chief spokesperson Muntazir Mohiuddin said Apni Party had taken to the streets as it had no representation in the Legislative Assembly.

Muntazir condemned the detention of party leaders and workers, including women members, describing it as an unjustified restriction on their right to express their concerns.

"Such actions cannot silence our voice or deter us from standing up for the rights and interests of the people," Muntazir added.