Apex body of state-level and democratically managed press clubs formed

NEW DELHI, June 24: A national-level apex body of democratically managed state-level press clubs across the country has been formed with eight press clubs from across the country as its founding members.

The Federation of Press Clubs (FPC) has been registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

Its founding members are the Press Club of India, New Delhi; Mumbai Press Club; Press Club, Kolkata; Press Club, Hyderabad; Chandigarh Press Club; State Press Club, Madhya Pradesh; Gauhati Press Club; and Agartala Press Club, according to a press release.

The FPC will be managed by a 10-member governing council comprising Gautam Lahiri, former president of the Press Club of India, as president; Snehasis Sur, president of Press Club, Kolkata, as vice-president; Samar Khadas, president of Mumbai Press Club, as vice-president; and Vijay Reddy, president of Press Club, Hyderabad, as vice-president.

Saurabh Duggal, president of Chandigarh Press Club, has been appointed secretary general, while Sangeeta Barooah Pisharoty, president of the Press Club of India, will serve as assistant secretary general. Former Press Club of India secretary general Neeraj Thakur has been named treasurer.

The executive members are Praveen Khariwal, president of State Press Club, Madhya Pradesh; Pranab Sarkar, president of Agartala Press Club; and Khagen Kalita, president of Gauhati Press Club.

The first meeting of the governing council was held at the Press Club of India on June 22.

According to the release, this endeavour aims to provide a nation-wide collective voice to the most vibrant organisations of media persons, which are represented by various press clubs across the country. (PTI)