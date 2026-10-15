AP: President Droupadi Murmu worships Goddess Durga

VIJAYWADA, Oct 14 : President Droupadi Murmu worshipped goddess Durga at the Kanaka Durga temple, atop the Indrakeeladri hill, here on Wednesday.

After having darshan of the Goddess Durga, she participated in a special pooja. The priests blessed her and presented a portrait of goddess Durga.

She was welcomed with traditional poornakumbham at the temple. Home Minister V Anitha, MP Keshineni Shivanath, Temple EO Seena Naik, chairman Radhakrishna accompanied the President.

Advertisement

Earlier, she was received by Governor S Abdul Nazeer, union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, State Ministers Nara Lokesh, Kollu Ravindra, MP V Balashowri and BJP State president PVN Madhav, at the Gannavaram airport, near here.

The President will visit SARASA mela at Punnami ghat here tomorrow.

(UNI)