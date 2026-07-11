AP: Navy to induct indigenous stealth frigate into Eastern Fleet on July 11

VISAKHAPATNAM, Jul 10: The Indian Navy will induct 'INS Mahendragiri' (F38), the sixth indigenous Project 17A stealth frigate, into its Eastern Fleet at Visakhapatnam tomorrow, further strengthening the country's maritime combat capability.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will preside over the commissioning ceremony, marking another milestone in India's drive towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing and indigenous warship construction, a Defence release said here today.

Designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Mumbai, 'INS Mahendragiri' is equipped with advanced stealth features, reduced radar signature, enhanced survivability and a high degree of automation.

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With more than 75 per cent indigenous content, the warship reflects the success of the Centre's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative and the growing capabilities of India's shipbuilding industry.

The project involved participation from a large number of Indian industries, including Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The frigate is equipped with advanced indigenous weapons, sensors and electronic warfare systems, enabling it to undertake anti-air, anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare operations. It is also capable of maritime security missions, search and rescue operations, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), and long-duration deployments across the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.

Named after the Mahendragiri mountain range in the Eastern Ghats, the ship is the first Indian Naval warship to bear the name and symbolises strength, resilience and resolve.

The Navy said the induction of 'INS Mahendragiri' would further enhance its operational capability while reinforcing India's emergence as a leading indigenous warship-building nation and its role as a preferred security partner in the Indian Ocean Region and the wider Indo-Pacific.

Bearing the motto "Mighty-Majestic-Matchless", INS Mahendragiri is set to join the Eastern Fleet as a mission-ready frontline combat platform.

(UNI)