AoI urges PDD to reconsider installation of solar systems

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 5: Association of Industries, Gangyal, Jammu has urged the Power Development Department (PDD) to reconsider its decision regarding mandatory installation of solar system in the Industrial units.

In an emergency meeting of the general body held here today under the chairmanship of its president, Virendra Jain, and attended by a large number of members, it was stated that the proposal has caused considerable concern among the industrial fraternity, particularly at a time when the industry is already facing several financial and operational challenges. They pointed out that the power position in Jammu is presently comfortable and, therefore, industrial units should not be compelled to make additional investments in solar systems without a clear and compelling requirement.

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The members further observed that such a mandatory requirement would impose an additional financial burden on industrial units, many of which have already made substantial investments in their businesses. They also pointed out that there is no such blanket requirement for industrial units in many other places and urged the authorities to adopt a practical and industry-friendly approach.

They apprehended that making installation of solar systems compulsory could adversely affect the already stressed industrial sector of Jammu and may be perceived as an additional regulatory burden. The members strongly emphasized that solar power should be promoted through incentives rather than compulsion. Any industrial unit which voluntarily wishes to install a solar power system should be encouraged and supported by the Government through a substantially higher rate of incentive/subsidy, so that the investment becomes economically viable and attractive.

Jain said that the Association fully supports the Government's objective of promoting renewable energy and reducing dependence on conventional sources of power. However, promotion should be through attractive incentives and voluntary participation rather than making solar installation compulsory.

The AoI urged the Government and the PDD to withdraw the proposal to make installation of solar systems compulsory for industrial units; keep solar installation voluntary for industrial units and provide a higher and more attractive rate of incentive/subsidy to units that voluntarily install solar power systems.

Prominent among those present in the meeting included- Ashok Jain, senior vice president; Ajay Kumar Mahajan, vice president; Sanjay Langar, general secretary; Jatinder Singh, secretary; Vishal Gupta, treasurer; Balbir Gupta, RP Shastri, and RP Sethi.