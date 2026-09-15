AOI Gangyal elects new team for 2 years term

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: Association of Industries (AOI), Gangyal elected its new team of office bearers for the next term of two years here today.

As per the election results declared by the Election Committee, led by its convenor, Anil Gupta on Monday, Virendra jain has been re-elected as president while Sanjay Langar as general secretary of the Association, unopposed for the term 2026-28.

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Ashok Kumar Jain has been elected as senior vice president, Ajay Kumar Mahajan as vice president, Jatinder Singh as secretary while, whereas, Vishal Gupta as treasurer of the Association.

The scheduled date of election was Sept 26, but since there were no other contestants, the Election Committee declared these members as elected unopposed on the date of withdrawal of nominations today at 4 pm.