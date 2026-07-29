AOI concerned over proposed amendments to Industrial Policy

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 28: Association of Industries (AOI), Gangyal has expressed serious concern over the proposed amendments to the Industrial policy in the Jammu and Kashmir.

A meeting of the Association was held here under the chairmanship of its president, Virendra Jain, wherein, the members of Executive and Advisory Committee deliberated on the proposed amendments to the Industrial Policy of JKUT.

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The members expressed serious concern over the perceived negative approach of the Government towards the Micro and Small Industrial Sector of J&K. It was observed that the proposed discontinuation of the turnover incentive, which has been a crucial support mechanism for industrial units in the Union Territory, could severely affect the viability of existing industries and may force many Micro and Small enterprises to shut down.

The Association appealed to the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, and Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary to intervene personally and ensure the continuation of the turnover incentive. The members emphasized that this incentive was introduced to compensate for the withdrawal of Toll Tax and CST exemptions on interstate sales, and the circumstances that justified its introduction continue to exist today.

The AOI also expressed concern over the reported proposal to provide freight subsidy only for sales beyond 1,000 km, stating that such a provision would benefit only a limited number of industrial units, while the overwhelming majority of Micro and Small Industries would remain excluded. Instead, the Association urged the Government to extend freight subsidy for sales up to 1,000 km, thereby enabling local industries to compete effectively with neighboring states.

The Association urged the Government to consider the genuine concerns of the Industrial Sector and to retain the turnover incentive while introducing freight subsidy for sales up to 1,000 km, along with other supportive measures in the revised Industrial Policy, to safeguard the existing industrial ecosystem and employment in J&K.

The meeting was attended among others by Sandeep Ohri (vice president), Sanjay Langar (general secretary), Ajay Kumar Mahajan (secretary), Jatinder Singh (treasurer), Balbir Gupta, RP Shastri (Former presidents) and others.