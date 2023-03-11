AOC-in-C visits Jammu, briefed on security

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 11: Air Marshal P M Sinha, AOC-in-C Western Air Command, visited AF Station Jammu today. He was accompanied by Anita Sinha, President AFFWA (Regional). To promote the espirit de corps, a health run was organised with all air warriors of Station which was led by Air Marshal Sinha.

The AOC-in-C was briefed on the operational readiness of the Station and inspected all units. He appreciated the operational and security orientation of all Station personnel and exhorted all to maintain a high degree of readiness at all times. Mrs Sinha visited various ventures run by the station for welfare of the families of air-warriors. A meeting of all ladies of the station was also organised.