Srinagar, Aug 20: Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and any third-party intervention is a "failure" of the central government, J&K Congress chief Tariq Karra said here on Thursday.

His remarks came a day after US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited Srinagar.

"Whether it is the US ambassador, the US secretary, or any diplomat in the world who says today that J&K is an integral part of India, they haven't said anything out of the ordinary. It has always been an integral part of India and the whole world knows this," Karra told reporters in response to a question on Gor's remarks.

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In a joint media briefing with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday, Gor said Jammu and Kashmir is an important part of India and an incredibly beautiful place.

He also said that the United States will reconsider advisories on travel to J&K as the central government and Abdullah have taken steps to make it a safer place.

Asked whether the US Ambassador was trying to strike a balance as he did not refer to J&K as an internal or integral part of India, Karra said the "confusion" was because of the "failed policy of the present government".

"For quite some time, US intervention in the government of India has been very high. And this happens only when (because) our country has a failed policy today.

"You may recall that during Operation Sindoor, the extent to which there was intervention from the US government... So, what I mean to say is that whatever confusion you have in mind or the people of India have in mind is all due to the failed policy of the present government," the Congress leader said.

On Pakistan summoning the US envoy over Gor's comments, the JKPCC chief said it is the neighbouring country's internal matter.

"That is their internal matter that they are inviting (summoning) them. Our policy is that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, was an integral part of India, and will remain an integral part of India," he said.

"When it comes to the matter between India and Pakistan, after the Shimla Agreement, if there are any relevant parties, they are India and Pakistan," Karra said.

"The Congress does not recognise any third-party intervention because that has been our stated policy ever since. Today, if an intervention takes place anywhere or an offer is made, that is the failed policy of the present dispensation," he said.

Pakistan on Wednesday summoned US Charge d'Affaires Natalie Baker and lodged a "strong demarche" over Gor's remarks regarding Jammu and Kashmir. (Agencies)