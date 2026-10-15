'Any Terror Act From Pakistan Will Invite Stronger Response': Rajnath Singh Cites Op Sindoor, Warns Of New Terror Threats

New Delhi, Oct 15: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday issued a stern warning to Pakistan, saying any future terrorist act originating from the neighbouring country would invite an even stronger response, as he described Operation Sindoor, the Balakot airstrikes and the surgical strikes as evidence of India's shift from diplomatic condemnation to decisive military action against terrorism.

"Operation Sindoor, Balakot Airstrikes and Surgical Strikes weren't just military operations; they symbolised a decisive shift in the nation's approach, moving from diplomatic condemnation to proactive action aimed at rooting out terrorism by reaching its very source," Singh said while addressing a Defence Conclave here.

Reaffirming India's resolve against cross-border terrorism, the Defence Minister said the country's commitment to peace must not be interpreted as an inability or unwillingness to respond to security threats.

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"India is committed to peace, but it should not be mistaken for weakness. We're fully prepared to safeguard sovereignty, integrity and national interests," he asserted.

Singh said India's cultural ethos favoured dialogue, coexistence and peaceful resolution of disputes, but maintaining peace required strength, preparedness and the capacity to confront aggression.

"Our commitment to peace remains steadfast, yet we are fully prepared to confront any challenge. Our goal is to build an India that, while advocating for peace, remains vigilant when it comes to security and is fully capable of safeguarding its sovereignty, integrity, and national interests," he said.

In a pointed reference to the changing security environment, Singh said the nature of terrorism was evolving, with threats no longer confined to organised networks but increasingly involving lone-wolf attackers and what he termed "white-collar terrorism". He called for greater vigilance by security agencies and citizens to identify suspicious activities and prevent attacks.

Describing the emerging security landscape, he identified what he called the "5D Security Threat", disinformation, destabilisation, disruption, deception and destruction, warning that hybrid, high-tech and hyper warfare had made the task of detecting and countering threats increasingly complex.

The Defence Minister also claimed that since 2014, the "shelf life" of most terrorists had fallen to less than a year, with security forces neutralising them within a year of their taking up arms against India.

On defence preparedness, Singh called for a shift towards "smart power", combining military strength with advanced technology, artificial intelligence and affordable, adaptable weapons systems.

"Modern defence strategies must integrate precision-guided weapons and loitering munitions with cost-effective weaponry, human intelligence with artificial intelligence, and advanced systems with low-cost, agile and adaptable technologies to address evolving security challenges," he said.

Singh credited the government's defence reforms with strengthening India's military capabilities and reducing dependence on foreign suppliers. He said the focus had moved beyond meeting immediate requirements towards building an Aatmanirbhar and future-ready defence ecosystem.

The government has earmarked 75 per cent of the defence modernisation budget for procurement from Indian industries, he said, highlighting the role of domestic manufacturers, start-ups, micro, small and medium enterprises and individual innovators.

Citing Operation Sindoor as a demonstration of India's growing indigenous capabilities, Singh referred to the Akash missile system, BrahMos and other advanced equipment used by the armed forces. He said the operation reflected the increasing confidence of the military in home-grown defence technologies.

Singh also highlighted the expansion of the defence innovation ecosystem, stating that as of March 2026, the Innovations for Defence Excellence initiative had engaged 676 start-ups and innovators and facilitated 551 contracts.

The Defence Minister said India was steadily moving towards a broader national security model in which government agencies, industry, researchers, and citizens shared responsibility for protecting the country.

He expressed confidence that India would become a developed nation by the centenary of Independence, emerging as a global leader in technology, the economy, and defence. (Agencies)