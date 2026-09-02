Any Policy Decision By BCI To Be Taken In Consultation With AG, Solicitor General: SC

New Delhi, Sep 2: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said the Bar Council of India (BCI) has to take any policy decision in consultation with the Attorney General for India and the Solicitor General.

The top court was hearing pleas challenging the legality of Bar Council of India (BCI) chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra's prolonged tenure and seeking his removal from the post.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was hearing the pleas.

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"Both the Attorney General for India and the Solicitor General for India shall be actively associated with every policy decision taken by the Bar Council of India," the bench said.

Mishra was first elected as BCI chairman till 2012. Although Mishra briefly demitted office in 2014, he returned as chairman in November that year and has remained in the post since then, the plea filed by advocate Yogamaya MG said. (Agencies)