Anvay Dravid, Aaryavir Sehwag included in India U-19 ODI squad for Australia series

NEW DELHI, Aug 27:

Legendary batters Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag's sons, Anvay and Aaryavir respectively, were on Thursday included in India's Under-19 squad for the upcoming one-day series against Australia, beginning September 18.

The BCCI selection committee picked separate squads for the three one-day matches and two multi-day games, with Lakshya Raichandani set to lead the ODI side and Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan named captain for the longer-format fixtures.

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Both Anvay and Aaryavir are part of only the ODI squad.

It is a maiden India call-up for 18-year-old Aaryavir, who is currently playing in the Delhi Premier League.

Meanwhile Anvay, the younger son of former India captain and coach Dravid, retained his place in the ODI squad after being part of the U-19 side that toured Sri Lanka last month.

The 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter had scored 14 and 87 in the two youth ODIs he played during the tour.

The three one-day matches and the first multi-day fixture will be played in Rajkot, while Ahmedabad will host the second multi-day game.

Squads

India U19 squad for One-Day matches: Lakshya Raichandani (C), Yashbardhan Chauhan (VC), Rajat Baghel (WK), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), V. Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel

India U19 squad for Multi-Day fixtures: Yashbardhan Chauhan (C), Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (WK), Abhipray Biswas (WK), Rohit Yadav, Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav. (PTI)