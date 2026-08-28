Anti-Terror Operations Top Priority: New Police Chief Of Kashmir Valley

SRINAGAR, Aug 28: A day after taking over as the inspector general of police (IGP), Kashmir, Sujit Kumar on Friday said anti-terror operations are a top priority for the force.

"Operations were our top priority earlier and they continue to be our top priority now as well," Kumar told reporters at Hazratbal when asked about anti-terror operations, including the arrest of Over Ground Workers of terror outfits and multiple recoveries.

The police chief of the Kashmir valley visited the Hazratbal shrine to review the deployment of police and paramilitary forces on the Friday following Eid Milad-Un-Nabi.

Advertisement

"I took charge on Thursday and on Friday, we are here to inspect the deployment of our police team and ensure coordination with other agencies. Similarly, we are also visiting and reviewing other parts of Srinagar where there are large gatherings," Kumar said.

The new IGP extended best wishes to the people of Kashmir and assured them that the Kashmir zone police is always with them.

"We also request for peoples' support in every matter," he added.