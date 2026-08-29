Anti-terror operations first priority: IGP

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 28: A day after assuming charge as Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar today said anti-terror operations remain the J&K Police's "first priority," asserting that the force's focus on combating terrorism would continue unchanged.

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"Counter-terror operations have been the priority always, and it continues to be the same even today," Kumar said while speaking to reporters during his maiden field visit after assuming charge.

Kumar visited Dargah Hazratbal to review security arrangements for the Friday following Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), when the shrine witnessed a large gathering of devotees.

Speaking to reporters at the shrine, the IGP said his visit was aimed at assessing the security deployment and reviewing coordination between the police and other security agencies.

"I joined yesterday, and today we have come to Dargah after Eid-e-Milad Friday following. I came here to check the deployment and the coordination with the other agencies," he said.

The IGP said the police would also visit and review security arrangements at other locations across Srinagar where gatherings are being held. "We will also go to other places in Srinagar where there are gatherings," he said.

Kumar said the police would continue to remain engaged with the public during such gatherings and assured people that the zonal police were committed to their security.

"I assure the public that the police are with you, and you also cooperate with us," he said.