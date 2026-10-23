Anti-SIR Protest March Heads To ECI Headquarters Amid Tight Security In Central Delhi

NEW DELHI, Oct 23: A march against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls headed towards the headquarters of the Election Commission of India in central Delhi on Friday, with protesters raising slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged deletion of voters.

The participants, including students, youth and farmers, joined the march called by the Delhi Coordination Committee of People Against SIR – a people's collective – carrying the tricolour and banners of the group.

Amid slogans such as “Gyanesh Kumar, resign”, “Halt SIR” and “Won’t tolerate vote theft”, the protesters were joined by senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, and members of the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) and the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO), among others. (AGENCIES)