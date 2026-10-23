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Home / Latest News / Anti-SIR Protest March Heads To ECI Headquarters Amid Tight Security In Central Delhi

Anti-SIR Protest March Heads To ECI Headquarters Amid Tight Security In Central Delhi

NEW DELHI, Oct 23: A march against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls headed towards the headquarters of the Election Commission of India in central Delhi on Friday, with protesters raising slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over...

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Daily Excelsior
04:05 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Police personnel put up a banner prohibiting public gatherings and demonstrations under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) amid a protest against the alleged deletion of voters and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) electoral rolls, in New Delhi.

NEW DELHI, Oct 23: A march against the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls headed towards the headquarters of the Election Commission of India in central Delhi on Friday, with protesters raising slogans against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged deletion of voters.

The participants, including students, youth and farmers, joined the march called by the Delhi Coordination Committee of People Against SIR – a people's collective – carrying the tricolour and banners of the group.

Amid slogans such as “Gyanesh Kumar, resign”, “Halt SIR” and “Won’t tolerate vote theft”, the protesters were joined by senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, and members of the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) and the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO), among others. (AGENCIES)

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