Anti-Paper Leak Bill Reflects PM’s Commitment To Youth: Dr Jitendra Singh
MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh said anti-paper leak bill passed by the parliament reflects PM Modi’s commitment to youth of the country He said Bill reflects zero-tolerance towards paper leak. He also aid work on Ujh multipurpose...
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MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh said anti-paper leak bill passed by the parliament reflects PM Modi’s commitment to youth of the country He said Bill reflects zero-tolerance towards paper leak. He also aid work on Ujh multipurpose project, which was stalled for 100-yr, will start soon. He said union secretary is arriving shortly to hold meeting on starting of the project.
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