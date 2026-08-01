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Home / Videos / Anti-Paper Leak Bill Reflects PM’s Commitment To Youth: Dr Jitendra Singh

Anti-Paper Leak Bill Reflects PM’s Commitment To Youth: Dr Jitendra Singh

    MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh said anti-paper leak bill  passed by the parliament reflects PM Modi’s commitment to youth of the country  He said  Bill reflects zero-tolerance  towards paper leak. He also aid work on  Ujh multipurpose...

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Daily Excelsior
05:53 PM Aug 01, 2026 IST
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MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh said anti-paper leak bill  passed by the parliament reflects PM Modi’s commitment to youth of the country  He said  Bill reflects zero-tolerance  towards paper leak. He also aid work on  Ujh multipurpose project, which was stalled for 100-yr, will start soon. He said union secretary is arriving shortly to hold meeting on starting of the project.

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