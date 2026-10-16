Anti-India hatred turning  into violence: US lawmakers

WASHINGTON, Oct 16: A large number of US lawmakers and advocacy groups expressed shock at the alleged mass shooting attempt at a Hindu temple in Illinois, saying anti-India hatred was turning into violence.

A 19-year-old was arrested in Palatine near Chicago for planning a mass shooting at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Aurora, Illinois on Sunday. The plan failed as the gun carried by the teenager jammed and could not fire.

He appeared in court on October 14 and was charged with one count of making a terrorist threat and one count of unlawful possession of weapons.

Senators Chuck Schumer, John Cornyn and Jacky Rosen lauded the timely police action in foiling the plot for carrying out mass shooting at the temple.

"Anti-Indian and anti-Hindu rhetoric is at an alarming level in America, and now we are seeing that hatred turn into violence," Schumer, the Democratic Senator from New York, said in a post on X.

"Bigotry against any community has no place in America, and I remain committed to ensuring that everyone, regardless of their race or religion, can live and practice their faith openly in our country," Schumer said.

The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC) and non-profit organisation ADL voiced concern over houses of worship across faiths becoming targets of hate and extremism.

"This plot exposes the very real danger white supremacist ideology poses to our communities and houses of worship, and it cannot be viewed in isolation. This kind of violence has no place in America. Every American deserves to worship freely and without fear," the CAPAC said in a statement signed by lawmakers Suhas Subramanyam, Grace Meng, Judy Chu among others.

The CAPAC said anti-South Asian hate speech has surged by 240 per cent on social media platform X alone over the past two years, driven in part by influential figures who amplify racist rhetoric, scapegoat immigrant communities, and allow bigotry and xenophobia to be pushed further into the mainstream.

The Pakistani-American Public Affairs Committee also said it was deeply troubled to learn about a plot targeting a Hindu Temple in Illinois where Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and his family were present.

Among those who praised the law enforcement authorities for timely action included Cornyn, lawmakers Young Kim, Keith Seif, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Tom Suozzi, Robin Kelly, Greg Stanton.

"When leaders use divisive language to vilify people because of their race, religion, or background, they tear at the fabric of our nation. We need leaders who unite us, not divide us," Suozzi said.

"This potential mass shooting was an act of white supremacist hate against Indian Americans, and it has no place in our country," Greg Stanton said.

"...this hateful plot has shaken the Hindu community across the country. This should outrage all of us. It's unacceptable for any religious community to be targeted simply because of who they are," Senator Jacky Rosen from Nevada said.

"It is incumbent on all of us to speak out against hatred and bigotry wherever they arise," Bill Foster, Congressman from Wisconsin, said.

Congressman Jonathan Jackson from Illinois called on President Donald Trump to condemn this act of white supremacist violence by name and to step back from the rhetoric that feeds it. (PTI)