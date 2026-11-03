Anti-India Forces, Pakistani Politicians, Funding Campaign Against SIR: Union Minister

Bengaluru, Nov 3: Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Tuesday alleged that Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijit Dipke received funds from the USA, while its co-founder Ashutosh Ranka received money from Pakistan.

He further charged that anti-India organisations and foreign-funded groups, including Pakistani politicians, were financing a campaign against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, and accused "self-styled activists" of manufacturing a false narrative.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh named Abhijit Dipke and Ashutosh Ranka while making the allegations.

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The minister in charge of the science and technology department said foreign-funded NGOs, deep-state operatives and anti-India forces were behind the campaign, and cited the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) as a measure aimed at checking the flow of foreign funds.

"There is sufficient evidence to show that they are being funded by unauthorised sources, including anti-India NGOs and anti-India organisations operating within and outside the country," he said.

"Those who have appointed themselves as leaders are receiving funds from foreign sources. Dipke has been receiving funds from US-based donors. Ashutosh Ranka has been paid by Pakistani politicians and is also receiving funds through his handlers," the minister alleged.

He said a woman who took part in the anti-SIR campaign was also receiving funds during Operation Sindoor.

Singh said intelligence inputs and available statistics established three points: the allegations against the SIR had no basis or proof; those making them lacked credibility and their sources of funding and mobilisation of resources needed to be examined; they were manufacturing a false narrative because they were losing ground.

He also accused the opposition of selectively raising issues concerning education and examination irregularities, depending on which party was in power.

"Whenever they find an issue, they selectively raise it. Earlier, they raised the issue of education. But that issue was in Delhi, not Punjab or Karnataka. Wherever the Congress is in power, everything is supposedly fine," the minister said sarcastically.

Questioning the Congress over its response to examination paper leaks, he asked why the NEET issue was not raised in Punjab and why the Karnataka Education Minister had not resigned following reports of paper leaks in the state.

"Did paper leaks not happen in Punjab? The latest paper leaks happened in Karnataka. Why did the Karnataka Education Minister not resign? Paper leaks also happened in Punjab. This selective politicking will no longer fool the people of India," he said.

Singh said people, particularly the younger generation, were now better informed and could verify claims and counterclaims through social media and electronic media.

"We must aggressively expose this myth and convey the facts to the people, particularly in Karnataka. We must remain alert and guard against such disruptive and mischievous anarchists," he said.

He further alleged that those unable to win elections through the ballot box were attempting to take their campaign to the streets.

Accusing the opposition of using questions about the Election Commission as a pretext to target the Modi government, Singh objected to what he described as derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Defending the electoral roll revision exercise, he said it had been conducted 12 times in the country, of which 10 were during Congress rule.

He also cited former Union Minister Kapil Sibal's earlier description of SIR as a "routine exercise".

He said the exercise was necessary to remove names of deceased voters, people who had shifted residences, duplicate entries and those who could not be traced, adding that the last SIR had been conducted 20 years ago.

Rejecting the Congress allegation that 13 crore voters had been deleted, Singh said the figure included 6.03 crore people who had shifted residences, three crore who could not be traced, around 2.80 crore deceased voters and cases of duplicate entries.

He claimed that Karnataka alone had 7.10 lakh duplicate voters and 24.17 lakh deceased voters.

"If the Election Commission has removed such names, it has served the country. It has worked towards strengthening Indian democracy," he said.

He alleged that the Congress and other parties were opposing the exercise because they had benefited from bogus and duplicate votes.

Singh said the Supreme Court had upheld the legitimacy of the SIR and described the Election Commission's role as "proportionate, lawful and necessary".

He also rejected allegations that Form-6 had been changed or that SIR data would affect citizens' eligibility for passports, saying the Ministry of External Affairs had clarified that the data was not used for passport processing.

On allegations that young voters were being deprived of their voting rights, he said 2.37 crore voters in the 18-28 age group had been added since June 2025.

Accusing the Congress of adopting double standards on SIR, Singh said the party considered the exercise proper in states where it was in power but opposed it elsewhere.

"The SIR is proper in Karnataka. In states where the Congress is in power, the SIR is also proper. Wherever the Congress is not in power, the SIR is wrong," he said sarcastically. (Agencies)