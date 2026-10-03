Anti Encroachment Drive: Over 20 Jhuggis of Rohingyas Demolished in Rahim Nagar In Jammu

The authorities demolished nearly a dozen illegally constructed huts, mostly occupied by Rohingya immigrants, on forest land in Jammu, marking the second major eviction drive targeting the community in the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir within a month. The anti-encroachment drive was carried out by the forest department in collaboration with the Forest Protection Force, revenue department and police at Rahim Nagar within the Raika Forest on the outskirts of Jammu, officials said.

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