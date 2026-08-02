Anti-encroachment drive conducted by NHAI at Sitni

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), in coordination with the District administration and the Police authorities, conducted a major anti-encroachment drive today at village Sitni, in District Jammu and removed dozens of illegal structures along the National Highway.

The drive was carried out in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court of India, following the Phalodi accident, with the objective of ensuring an obstruction-free Right of Way (RoW) along the National Highway, preventing unauthorized occupation of Government/NHAI land, and protecting public infrastructure.

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During the operation, 46 illegally constructed structures encroaching upon NHAI/ Government land were dismantled and removed. The drive was conducted peacefully without any untoward incident, with effective coordination among all participating agencies.

The operation was carried out under the overall supervision of Radhey Sham Yadav, Regional Officer, NHAI Jammu, and in the presence of Ish Gupta, Project Director Udhampur NHAI; Sumit Kohli, Tehsildar, Nagrota; and Vinod Kundal, SDPO, Nagrota, along with officials and staff of NHAI, the Revenue Department, and the Police authorities.

The NHAI has appealed to the general public not to encroach upon Government/NHAI land. The administration has warned that strict legal action shall be initiated against anyone found carrying out unauthorized encroachments, in accordance with the provisions of law.

NHAI, in coordination with the District administration, remains committed to keeping national highway land free from encroachments and ensuring the safety, convenience, and uninterrupted movement of road users in the larger public interest, R S Yadav said.