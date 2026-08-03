Anti-drug campaign to continue until Punjab becomes free from menace: CM Mann

LUDHIANA, Aug 2 : Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asserted that his government's anti-drug campaign-- 'Yudh Nashean Virudh'-- will continue until the menace is eliminated from the state.

During a meeting with Village Defence Committee (VDC) volunteers, he said the campaign has completed 500 days during which 70,000 drug smugglers have been arrested, while 1.25 lakh volunteers across 13,000 villages have emerged as the backbone of the movement.

The AAP government has broken the backbone of drug trade through strict action against smugglers, treatment and rehabilitation of victims, and an unprecedented public awareness campaign, Mann said.

Advertisement

He said Punjab, once branded as 'Udta Punjab', is now transforming into "Padhta Te Tandrust Punjab" (educated and healthy Punjab), as reflected in the state's top ranking in school education, record JEE and NEET success and merit-based employment.

He reiterated that the fight against drugs will continue until Punjab becomes completely free from drugs.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said Yudh Nashean Virudh has completed 500 days and "our Village Defence Committees have completed one year".

"I thank the people of Punjab for turning both these initiatives into a people's movement. The day is not far when together these two movements will completely eradicate the menace of drugs from Punjab," he said.

The chief minister said he is indebted to all those serving Punjab in the true spirit and added that their determination proves that any challenge, however big, can be overcome with collective resolve.

"The problem that once appeared insurmountable is steadily coming to an end within 500 days. Many people believed that this curse could never be eliminated, but with the active support of the people we have broken the backbone of this menace," said Mann.

Mann said the AAP government ensured treatment for those trapped in drug addiction by taking them to de-addiction and rehabilitation centres so they can live with dignity and self-respect.

On the education issue, Mann said Punjab has emerged as the top-performing state in primary and middle-school education due to the sustained efforts of the state government over the last four years.

The AAP government has upgraded primary and middle-school education, strengthened the overall system, introduced smart classrooms, and ensured advanced training for teachers, he stated.

"Punjab has surpassed Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi to secure the number one position in primary and middle-school education. The latest figures released by NITI Aayog confirm that Punjab now ranks first in the country in this sector," he added. (PTI)