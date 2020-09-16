Anti Corruption Bureau produces Chargesheet against Ab. Rashid Ahanger, Ex BDO Sopore in Trap Case

Anti Corruption Bureau today produced chargesheet against Ab. Rashid Ahanger, Ex BDO Sopore in Case FIR No. 09/2019 in the Court of Special Judge Anti Corruption Baramulla.

The instant case was registered against Ab. Rashid Ahanger, the then Block Development Officer Sopore, who was caught red handed by ACB while accepting bribe of Rs. 2000 from a daily rated worker for release of his wages in his office on 22-05-2019. The accused was arrested on spot and was subsequently released on bail by the orders of Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti Corruption Baramulla.

During investigation it has been proved that the accused official has put demand of money several times from the daily rated wager for release of his wages.