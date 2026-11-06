ANTF Detects Drug Consignment Carried By Passenger At Leh Airport, Held

Leh/Jammu, Nov 6: The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) on Friday detected a drug consignment allegedly transported through an unsuspecting air passenger and seized around 3.5 grams of a heroin-like substance at the Leh Airport, officials said.

The substance was recovered from Mohd Hussain, a resident of Ladakh's Diskit, during an operation at the airport, they said, adding that he was held at the airport.

In this connection, an FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and further investigation has been taken up to ascertain the source and intended destination of the consignment, they said.

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The ANTF has cautioned air passengers against accepting or carrying parcels or belongings of strangers, warning that they could unknowingly become carriers of narcotic substances and face legal consequences.

The operation highlights the efforts of ANTF Ladakh to curb drug trafficking and strengthen vigilance against the transportation of narcotics through air travel.