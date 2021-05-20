ANSR raises USD15M Series B from Sistema Asia Fund and Evolvence

Mumbai, May 20: ANSR, the market leader in helping leading global organisations accelerate digital transformation and technology innovation through Global Capability Centers (GCC’s), said that it has raised USD15M in its Series B financing round from Sistema Asia Fund and Evolvence India Fund.

ANSR had earlier raised Series ‘A’ from Accel Partners, who will remain invested as the largest shareholder of ANSR.

ANSR provides a comprehensive suite of end-to-end GCC products to help enterprises build and manage high-impact global teams, including ? Talent acquisition, bespoke workspaces and infrastructure, consulting and business operations (finance, payroll, HR and legal) ? offered via a simple monthly subscription business model. ANSR’s talent sourcing engine is powered by Talent500 ? an industry leading AI powered talent sourcing platform with over 300,000 qualified profiles of technology professionals across India, South Asia and Eastern Europe enabling the delivery of critical, high quality hiring mandates for highly skilled tech jobs.

“ANSR is the market leader in the GCC space with a comprehensive offering for global enterprises looking to set up global technology hubs in India and similar geographies. Under Lalit’s stewardship, ANSR is poised to become a globally relevant and enduring enterprise solutions company.” noted Sumit Jain, Senior Partner – Sistema Asia Fund, who joins the board of the company following this investment.

ANSR has set up more than 75 GCCs across industries and is accredited with some of the best managed GCCs in the industry including Target, Wells Fargo Bank, Advance Auto Parts, Lowe’s, Delta Airlines, Giant Eagle, Falabella etc. It has helped its GCCs hire over 75,000 full time employees. ANSR company also has strategic partnerships with IBM, Google Cloud, ServiceNow and TechStars to drive capabilities development at the GCCs.

Commenting on the investment, Rohit Batra, Partner, Evolvence India Fund said “ANSR has been at the forefront of setting up global teams and is widely recognized as the pre-eminent thought leader in this space. Evolvence is very excited to partner with ANSR especially as we explore opportunities to expand in the middle east especially in the key markets of UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council in line with the governments vision of positioning this region as a hub for talent and innovation.” Rohit also joins the board of ANSR following the investment.

Lalit Ahuja, Founder & CEO of ANSR said “We are very excited to partner with Sistema Asia Fund and Evolvence India Fund as we embark on our next phase of growth and evolution. GCCs are now a mainstream strategy for companies to build high performance global teams and drive their relevancy and future-proofing agenda. The GCC market segment is poised for rapid growth in the post Covid era as companies cutting across size, industry and location considerations are establishing global teams to accelerate their transformation into technology and data driven businesses. (UNI)