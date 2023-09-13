Another militant killed, both Pakistanis; toll 3, plot was to target troops, civilians

Terrorists won’t be allowed to disrupt peace: Army

Ultras trying to shift towards forested areas

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 13: Army and police finished off the operation at Narala in Taryath area of Rajouri district this morning eliminating the second Pakistani militant and effecting recovery of large quantity of arms, ammunition, explosives, eatables and Pakistan-made items from the spot.

“There were two militants, both Pakistanis, and they have been killed. One of them was eliminated yesterday afternoon and his associate was shot dead this morning,” official sources told the Excelsior.

An Army soldier Rifleman Ravi Kumar of Kishtwar district in the Jammu region was martyred in the gun battle yesterday while three Army personnel and a Special Police Officer (SPO) were injured. An Army Labrador had also sacrificed her life during the encounter.

Both slain militants were confirmed Pakistanis but their identities haven’t been established so far. They were believed to be affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) outfit.

“Motive of the militants was believed to be targeting security forces and civilians,” the officials said, adding it is being ascertained how the Pakistani militants reached hinterland village which is far away from the Line of Control (LoC) and whether they had any local guide with them or were provided support.

The officials said all this is part of investigations.

“The killing of two Pakistani militants once again demonstrated the stoic resolve of the security forces to deny any opportunity to the ultras to disrupt peace and tranquility of the region,” Commander 14-sector Rashtriya Rifles, Brigadier Soumeet Patnaik told reporters in Rajouri this evening.

Patnaik, who was flanked by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Poonch-Rajouri range, Dr Haseeb Mughal and SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh, said the synergy among various security agencies are not allowing a foothold to the militants who are forced to flee into the forested areas and are being neutralized in a well coordinated operations.

Earlier, Additional Director General of Police (Jammu Zone) Mukesh Singh confirmed the killing of the second terrorist in Wednesday’s encounter.

Briefing media persons about the operation, Brigadier Patnaik said high intensity of operations by the Army, paramilitary forces and police over the last two months have kept the militants on the run.

He said the militants have been trying to move towards forested areas to avoid contact. Based on intelligence inputs being received since the last operation on September 4 in nearby Chassana area of Reasi district that left one militant killed, the officer said multiple columns of joint troops were mobilised to cover the areas where sighting of militants was being informed by villagers.

“Braving inclement weather conditions and due to relentless domination, security forces continued to remain on the trail of the militants. On September 7, input was received about two unidentified individuals with bags in general area Mathiyani Gala in Rajouri and accordingly domination plan and intelligence operations were launched,” he said.

On September 11, two unidentified individuals with bags were again spotted by the patrol in the jungle at 1830 hours but the individuals managed their escape, taking advantage of poor visibility compounded with adverse weather conditions after being challenged by the troops, Brig Patnaik said.

On visual confirmation of the weapon with them, he said the troops fired on them and it is likely that one of them got injured.

“The joint cordon of the area was laid along with police and night enabled surveillance devices were pressed into service to deny any escape of the militants,” he added.

Early on September 12 during the search of the area, a bag left behind by the militants was found which contained Pakistan -made medicines among other things, he said.

He said Army dog Kent was employed and the trail of the militants was followed for some distance. However, owing to rains and moisture, the trail was lost.

“Parties continued in the general direction and after some distance some blood was noticed. Army dog Kent was again employed and she picked up this trail and the party started closing in. Seeing the party moving closer, the militants hiding in the thick overgrowth opened fire at point blank range at around 1515 hours. Initial fire hit Kent, her handler and another soldier covering the move,” the officer said.

He said the party continued to close in undeterred to prevent the militants from escaping and in the ensuing heavy firefight, displaying exceptional courage, the troops successfully neutralised one militant.

The officer said Army dog Kent was fatal, while three other soldiers and an SPO were injured. “Casualty evacuation of soldiers was done, however, since the militants fire was going on, body of Kent could not be retrieved.

“Later, one of the three soldiers succumbed to his injuries. The other two soldiers and a Police SPO were evacuated to the Military Hospital. As darkness set in and visibility started reducing with heavy rains, the cordon was again tightened to prevent the second militant from escaping,” he said.

Brigadier Patnaik said the firefight continued throughout the night to ensure militants do not get away.

“At around 1000 hours on September 13, the second militant was spotted and a firefight commenced, during which another soldier was injured. Finally, at around 1130 hours, the second militant was neutralized,” he said.

He said bodies of both the militants, believed to be Pakistanis, were recovered along with two AK assault rifles and packs with administrative and logistic stores.

Brig Patnaik said the number of active militants in the region is continuously going down with the back-to-back successful operations.

Body of Army soldier martyred in the operation, Rifleman Ravi Kumar was sent to his native town Kishtwar with full military honours.

Meanwhile, Kent, the six-year-old Army dog that was killed saving the life of a soldier during an encounter in Taryath, had participated in nine operations before this.

“Kent was leading a column of soldiers pursuing fleeing militants. It was shot dead by hostile fire,” a Defence official said.

Kent’s body was wrapped in the tricolour, a wreath laid on it as Army personnel paid their last respects to her today.

Carrying an Army number 08B2, golden-coloured Kent was a special tracker dog which participated in its first operation on Poonch link up day on November 14 last year, followed by the induction in operation on December 30 last year, a press brief released by the Army said.

Kent took part in search operations on January 27, September 11 and an investigation into a theft case on April 4.

She also took part in refresher courses and several training sessions to refine her skills.

“Kent laid down her life in the best traditions of the Indian Army while shielding its handler,” an official had said on Tuesday.