Another ecological disaster: Cong slams 'felling' of trees for Maharashtra power project

New Delhi, Nov 3: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday slammed the reported felling of nearly 1,100 trees for a hydropower project in Maharashtra's Western Ghats, saying it was another example of "ecological devastation" being inflicted upon the people of the country.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X a media report which claimed that nearly 1,100 trees were felled, with over 32,000 marked for removal.

A pumped-storage hydropower project in Maharashtra's Western Ghats has raised concerns over forest rights, tribal livelihoods and ecological impact.

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Tagging the report, Ramesh said, "Yet another example of ecological devastation that is being inflicted on the people of our country."

Who enjoys the gains and who bears the pain, the former environment minister asked.

Ramesh's remarks come days after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had alleged that the Maharashtra forest department has been ordered to fell more than 32,000 trees near the eco-sensitive Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit next month for the ground-breaking ceremony of a hydropower project.

Raut, in a post on X, had shared a letter purportedly issued by a forest official, stating that approval has been granted for the diversion of 233 hectares of land for the Rs 13,505-crore Saidongar-I Karjat Pumped Storage Hydroelectric Project in Raigad district.

The Opposition and green activists have slammed the felling of trees for the project, accusing the Mahayuti government of destroying forests and wildlife. (Agencies)