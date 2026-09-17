Another Champions Trophy

There are victories, and then there are statements. India's women's cricket team delivered both in Dubai on Sunday, dismantling Sri Lanka by 72 runs to lift a record-extending eighth Women's Asia Cup title. But the manner of the triumph was not merely a trophy won; it was a message delivered. The Indian team went through the entire tournament unbeaten - three league-stage matches, a semi-final and a final, each won by a commanding margin. There was no scrape through on the net run rate, and no nervy chase salvaged in the final over. Pakistan were beaten comprehensively in the league stage. Bangladesh, a side that has given India trouble in recent years, were seen off by 40 runs in the semi-final. And in the final, Sri Lanka - the very side that had denied India this title before - was blown away by 72 runs, never remotely in the contest. That is not a team getting lucky on the day; that is a team imposing itself on a continent.

The final itself was a study in controlled aggression. Shafali Verma's 68 and Smriti Mandhana's 59 came inside a stand of 129 in under thirteen overs, with Shafali's fifty arriving off just 24 balls - the fastest in the history of the Women's Asia Cup. India posted 183, a total that always looked beyond Sri Lanka's reach. And so it proved: Sree Charani's four-wicket haul and Deepti Sharma's crucial double-strike in the tenth over, removing captain Chamari Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne in the space of three balls, snuffed out Sri Lanka's only real threat. They were bowled out for 111. It was a rout, dressed up as a cricket match.

And yet the abiding image from Dubai will not be of bat on a ball. It will be of the Indian team standing off the podium, declining to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi - president of the Asian Cricket Council and, in his other capacity, Pakistan's Interior Minister. This was not a spontaneous snub. It mirrored, deliberately and precisely, what the Indian men's team did the last time they won the Asia Cup. The repetition is the point. India's cricketers, across both the men's and women's games, have now drawn a clear and consistent line: there can be no ceremonial handshake, no shared podium moment, with someone occupying a position tied to a state apparatus that India holds responsible for sponsoring terrorism. Sport and bloodshed, the team's conduct suggests, cannot be allowed to share the same stage.

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It would be a disservice, though, to let the podium controversy overshadow the deeper story of this Indian team: its sheer depth. It is the visible tip of a structural investment the Board of Control for Cricket in India has made in the women's game - a parallel Women's Premier League, contracts, academies and pathways that have turned what was once a hobby pursued alongside "real jobs" into a genuine profession with a secure present and, increasingly, a secure future. Talent that might once have drifted away is now being retained, nurtured and rewarded, and the results are showing up precisely where they should: on the field, in a continental title defended with authority.

None of this is to say the performance was flawless. Five catches went down in the final alone, and the tournament as a whole saw more than its share of needless run-outs. Against Asian opposition, India could shrug off those lapses because the gulf in class was wide enough to absorb them. Against the best sides in the world - at a World Cup, where the margins for error shrink dramatically - such profligacy will be punished without mercy. The batting and fielding coaches will, and should, take this seriously; a team with this much batting firepower and bowling craft cannot afford to keep handing back the very advantages it works so hard to build.

Even so, this was a weekend to celebrate rather than nitpick. Television screens across India were given over to the women's game with the same fervour once reserved exclusively for the men. A nation watched, and a nation was proud. Cricket remains, as it has long been, a national passion in India. Sunday in Dubai gave that passion another moment worth savouring.