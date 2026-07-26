Another Batch Of 4,500 Pilgrims Leaves For Amarnath

Jammu, Jul 26: A fresh batch of 4,474 pilgrims left the base camp here early on Sunday for the annual Amarnath Yatra in the Kashmir Valley after clearance of a major landslide along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, officials said.

The 19th batch of pilgrims left the base camp in a convoy of 166 vehicles under tight security for Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district at 2.40 am, the officials said.

There was no pilgrim movement from Jammu to Pahalgam base camp in Anantnag district due to ongoing repair works being undertaken along the traditional route following the damage caused by recent rains.

Advertisement

"Due to the recent rains, urgent repair and maintenance works are required to be carried out on the Pahalgam Axis of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. The Yatra shall continue through the Baltal Axis for which adequate arrangements have been put in place to ensure smooth and safe pilgrimage", Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Anshul Garg had said on Saturday.

He appealed to all the pilgrims and stakeholders to cooperate with the authorities and adhere to the advisories issued from time to time in the interest of their safety and the smooth conduct of the Yatra.

The officials said the 57-day annual pilgrimage has been progressing smoothly, with over four lakh pilgrims having paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine since July 3. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

A major landslide struck the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, at Gangroo in the Ramsoo area of Ramban district on Saturday evening. The incident occurred just hours after the highway had been reopened to vehicular traffic following a three-day closure caused by multiple landslides amid continuous rainfall, and the accumulation of debris.

However, the road restoration agencies swiftly pressed men and machinery into service, ensuring that the strategically important highway was cleared and reopened to traffic within a few hours. (Agencies)