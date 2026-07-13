Annual Shiya Dhar Yatra concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, July 12: The annual pilgrimage from Hanail Gadyari to Chandi Top Shiya Dhar here today culminated peacefully.

This sacred Yatra drew thousands of devotees from the erstwhile Doda district and other regions of J&K to the revered Chandi Mata temple situated at an altitude of 14,000 feet.

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The deity, also known as Chound Mata Mindhal Wali, remains a centre of faith in this region.

A key ritual involves carrying the Holy Mace (Charri Mubarak) of the deity from its ancient abode in Hanail Gadyari to Chandi Top, a journey undertaken from July 9 to July 12 this year.

The Yatra was marked by the religious fervor and gaiety with hundreds of devotees offering special prayers for the universal peace and brotherhood.

A significant stop on the route was at Trank Dhar, where the devotees stopped for an overnight stay and Bhandara and lodging arrangements were provided to them by organizers of the Yatra.

District administration and Police ensured adequate facilities along the route, including drinking water, lighting and security. The Army also extended full cooperation in making the Yatra a success.