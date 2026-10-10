Annual Shadu Yatra commences

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, Oct 9: The annual Shadu Yatra began here today with hundreds of Nag followers joining the holy mace.

The Charri Mubarak of the pilgrimage also known as ‘Sonbain Yatra’ started from ancient Brokodu temple of Vasak Dera locality of Bhaderwah town and moved towards its destination at Ashapati Glacier.

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Holy Mace will have first day’s halt at village Bumlakhi in the foothills of Ashapati Glacier from where the Yatra will begin tomorrow morning towards Sonbain and on the third day after performing rituals, the mace will return to Bhaderwah.

Mohit Kotwal, Chaila (priest) of the ancient pilgrimage carried the holy mace and said that the Shadu Yatra is a centuries-old pilgrimage that marks a significant cultural celebration of ancient Nag culture and serpent worship in Bhaderwah Valley.

“This Yatra gains more significance as the persons who could not go to Gaya or are not sure about the exact date of the death of their forefathers go to Ashapati Yatra to perform ‘Pind Daan’ (ritual offering for departed ancestors),” Kotwal maintained.