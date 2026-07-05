Annual Sarvadhar Chhari Yatra flagged off

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, July 4: The annual Sarvadhar Chhari Yatra to the revered Senabhati, Sarvadhar shrine was flagged off from Ukhral on Saturday by MLA Ramban, Arjun Singh Raju and Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mohammad Alyas Khan.

Dedicated to Mata Chamunda Devi, the annual pilgrimage culminates at the historic Chamunda Mata Temple atop scenic Sarvadhar Peak in Pogal-Paristan area of Ramban district.

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The Yatra is one of the region's prominent religious events drawing devotees from Ramban and several other districts of J&K every year.

The flagging-off ceremony was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Varunjeet Singh Charak, SDM Ramsoo, Mohammad Muzahir Hussain Shah, president Bar Association Ramban, Suraj Singh Parihar, senior officers, local dignitaries and devotees.

Extending their best wishes to the pilgrims, the MLA and the Deputy Commissioner prayed for a safe, peaceful and spiritually enriching pilgrimage.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Ramban, Mohammad Alyas Khan said the district administration, in coordination with the Police and other line departments has put in place comprehensive civil and security arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the Yatra. The devotees offered prayers for peace, prosperity and the well-being of all.