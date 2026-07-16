Annual Pilgrimage Of Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji To Be Held On July 29

SRINAGAR, July 16: Mahant Deependra Giri, the custodian of Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji, on Thursday announced the annual pilgrimage of the holy mace of Lord Shiva for the ongoing yatra to the south Kashmir Himalayas.

"As per the age-old tradition, rituals namely 'Bhoomi-Pujan', 'Navgrah Pujan' and 'Dhawajarohan' connected with traditional commencement of annual pilgrimage of Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji shall be performed at Pahalgam on auspicious occasion of 'Ashad-Purnima' (Vyas-Purnima) that falls on Wednesday, July 29 this year," Giri said in a statement.

He said the Chhari-Mubarak shall be taken to the Shankracharya Temple on August 12 and Sharika Bhawani Temple on August 13 before rituals are performed for Chhari-Sthapana at Shri Amareshwar Temple Dashnami Akhara Srinagar on August 15.

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"Traditional Chhari-Pujan shall be performed at Dashnami Akhara Srinagar on August 17 on the auspicious occasion of 'Nag-Panchami'. Embarking on the main course of pilgrimage on August 22, the holy mace will be taken to the shrine of Swami Amarnath Ji to perform Pujan and have 'Darshan' on auspicious occasion of 'Shravan-Purnima' on the 28th of August," he said.

There will be night halts at Pahalgam on August 22 and 23, Chandanwari on 24, Sheshnag on 25 and at Panchtarani on 26 and 27, respectively.

He said a letter has been sent to the Union Territory government for making all the necessary arrangements to preserve the age-old traditions and ensure the movement of Chhari-Mubarak as per the schedule and take all the preventive measures for the safety and security. (AGENCIES)