Annual Kanwar Yatra taken out from Gourikund

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Aug 28: Annual Kanwar/ Kabad Yatra was taken out from Gourikund to Shree Shool Panieshwer Mahadev Temple Sudhmahadev in Tehsil Chenani by Namami Devika TeerthKheter and Mahadev Kabad Mandal.

Participants prayed for good health and drug free youth of Jammu and Kashmir and country as whole. This was 11th consecutive year of the Kabad Yatra.

Advertisement

In the presence of head Pujari of Gouri Kund Temple along with senior citizen Raj Kumari and Krishan Lal Sharma, the Yatra started after filling pots from historic Gourikund where Maa Parvati had performed Puja during Satyug period as per Hindu scriptures.

All the participants after reaching Sudhmahdev temple, prayed to Bhagwan Shree Shulpaneshwar Sudhmahadev for welfare of all and prayed Shool Paneshwar to bless all.

The prominent included Vimal Sharma, Rajinder Kumar, Vikundal Sharma, Ritika Sharma, Sunia Devika, Neetu Devika , Dr Arjun Charak, Arushi Charak, Devika, Suhani, Master Arvind, Master Aadheesh, Master Devesh and others.