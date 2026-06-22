Annual foundation day of Shiv temple celebrated

Excelsior Correspondent

BHADERWAH, June 21 : The annual foundation day of Shiv temple and a mela was celebrated at high altitude meadow in Bhaderwah, here today.

Despite inclement weather and intermittent spells of rain, thousands of Shiv devotees offered prayers at Shiv temple followed by traditional dekhu dance and Bhandara (community food).

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The annual Shiv Mela is celebrated every year on 20th or 21 June and holds significant religious relevance for the local community, who traditionally are Nag Followers.

Organiser of the mela, Sunny Sharma said, "Despite being located at a height 7800 ft above sea level every year number of devotees keeps on increasing as in comparison to last year's 22,000, as of now 25000 devotees from across the District and even from other states visited here."

"Despite inclement weather, people make a beeline to participate in the Sathapna Divas and mela," he added.