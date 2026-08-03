Annual Baba Pradhar Mela held at Drehalla in Ramnagar

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMNAGAR, Aug 2: Annual Baba Pradhar Mela was held at Drehalla in Panchayat Bari of Ramnagar, drawing devotees from across the region.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from devotees and local residents, showcasing the region’s deep spiritual traditions, vibrant culture, and the immense enthusiasm of the people.

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MLA Ramnagar, Dr Sunil Bhardwaj inaugurated the Mela as chief guest and also paid obeisance at the revered shrine of Baba Pradhar. Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the importance of preserving such religious and cultural events that strengthen the social fabric and promote the rich heritage of the region.

During his visit, Dr Bhardwaj interacted with the local people, patiently listened to their grievances and developmental concerns, and issued necessary directions to the concerned departments for the early resolution of the issues raised by the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bhardwaj said that the Annual Baba Pradhar Mela is a unique symbol of spirituality, cultural heritage, and the collective enthusiasm of the people. He appreciated the efforts of the organizers, volunteers, and the local administration for successfully conducting the mela and ensuring smooth arrangements for the devotees.

Dr. Bhardwaj also expressed his gratitude to the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages for its valuable support in promoting and preserving the region’s rich cultural and spiritual traditions through its association with the mela.

Reaffirming his commitment to the holistic development of the Ramnagar constituency, Dr Bhardwaj assured the people that every genuine public concern would continue to receive priority and prompt attention.