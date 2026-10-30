"Annadatas Are Strongest Pillars": PM Modi Says Over Rs 18,000 Crore Transferred To Farmers Under PM-KISAN

Banaskantha, Oct 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that more than Rs 18,000 crore had been transferred to the bank accounts of nearly 10 crore farmers under the latest instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme, highlighting the government's focus on farmer welfare and agricultural development.

Addressing a public gathering in Banaskantha, PM Modi said that more than 50 lakh farmers in Gujarat had benefited from the latest transfer, with over Rs 1,000 crore deposited into their accounts. In Banaskantha alone, nearly Rs 50 crore had reached the bank accounts of lakhs of farmer families, he added.

"Today, another instalment of PM-KISAN has reached the accounts of farmers of the nation. Our farmers, our 'annadatas', are one of the strongest pillars of our country. Our govt has always prioritised empowering our farmers," the Prime Minister said.

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He added that the country's agriculture budget had increased more than fivefold compared to 2013-14, while the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi had become an integral part of the lives of crores of small farmers.

"Today, an amount exceeding Rs 18,000 crore has been transferred into the accounts of nearly 10 crore farmers. Over 50 lakh farmers in Gujarat have also benefited from this. More than Rs 1,000 crore has been deposited into their accounts," he said.

PM Modi further claimed that farmers had received or saved more than Rs 50 lakh crore over the past years due to the government's policies. Citing the PM-KISAN scheme, he said nearly Rs 4.5 lakh crore had been transferred directly into the bank accounts of small farmers under it.

The Prime Minister also said that the government had protected farmers from the impact of rising fertiliser prices amid global uncertainties.

"Amid global uncertainties, there was a huge jump in the price of fertilisers, but our government, which is dedicated to the welfare of farmers, did not let the burden of this price rise fall on farmers. The government spent Rs 16 lakh crore on this," he said.

Referring to the gathering, where people were seated on traditional charpais, PM Modi said Banaskantha had revived the traditions of villages.

"It must be a surprise for the people of the nation to see that all the people attending this event are seated on 'charpais' here. Banaskantha has revived the traditions of our villages. If the Guinness World Records were informed about this, they would have admitted this as a world record," he said.

The Prime Minister also recalled his first major public gathering as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001, held in Deesa in Banaskantha. He said around three lakh people from a single district had attended the Lok Kalyan Mela, adding that he did not think the record had been broken since.

PM Modi said that after completing 25 years of public service, he was returning to the region where his journey had begun.

"It was mentioned just now that it has been 25 years since you entrusted me with this responsibility, serving you all this time. And look at the coincidence...Upon completing 25 years, my first visit has been here to our Banaskantha," he said.

He also referred to the inauguration and foundation stone-laying of projects aimed at empowering women, children, farmers and livestock rearers.

During the address, the Prime Minister noticed a child holding a framed picture of him and asked SPG personnel to collect it so the child would not tire.

“You have won over me! Your arms must be hurting,” he said.

Before the address, the Prime Minister flagged off the Ahmedabad (Sabarmati)-Varanasi Express and Mehsana-Becharaji-Sabarmati MEMU train services.

During his visit to Banaskantha, PM Modi also held a roadshow and visited the Bharat Bovine Breeding and Research Centre (BBBRC) cattle farm at Bhildi. The 127-acre facility is dedicated to the Kankrej cattle breed and aims to strengthen bovine breeding, genetic upgradation and advanced reproductive technologies. It is expected to accelerate breed improvement by 10–20 times.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 14,000 crore in Banaskantha. He released the 24th instalment under PM-KISAN, amounting to Rs 18,000 crore, according to the background information provided.

During his visit to the cattle farm, several women interacted with the Prime Minister and raised the slogan "Modi nahi jayenge" during a group photograph. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi were also present.

The projects in the region include two Bio-CNG plants of Banas Dairy at Tharad and Radhanpur, with cattle dung processing capacities of 75 metric tonnes per day and 100 metric tonnes per day, respectively. Other projects include the expansion of potato processing facilities at Sanadar and an Automated Storage and Retrieval System for ultra-high-temperature products at Palanpur. (Agencies)