Anna Hazare Hospitalised In Mumbai After Suffering From Renal Infection

Mumbai, Sep 1: Social activist Anna Hazare has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after his blood reports suggested a renal infection, his associate said on Tuesday.

Hazare, 89, was brought to Bombay Hospital in south Mumbai on Monday night from his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahilyanagar district, where he had been admitted to a local medical facility for initial treatment, his aide Datta Awari said.

“According to Anna’s blood reports, he had a renal infection, but he is doing fine now,” Awari said.

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The anti-graft crusader was admitted to a hospital in Ahilyanagar last week and had recovered, he added.

Doctors at Bombay Hospital were conducting a detailed assessment of Hazare’s condition.

Over the years, the Armyman-turned-activist has led numerous movements to promote rural development, increase transparency in government functioning, and curb corruption.

The Hazare-led anti-corruption movement in 2011 was one of the largest public mobilisations in New Delhi. His 13-day fast had drawn large crowds demanding a stronger Lokpal law.

The activist is a recipient of Padma Bhushan, the country’s third-highest civilian award. (Agencies)