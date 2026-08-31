SHAMLI (UP), Aug 31: Ankit Balyan's father Satbir Singh on Monday welcomed the killing of two suspected shooters in his son's murder case, but demanded that the remaining accused also be killed, saying that the family had received only "half justice".

Two suspected sharpshooters, Mohit and Sumit, carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 each in the murder case of Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan, were killed in a police encounter in Shamli early Monday, police said.

Reacting to the encounter, Singh said, "We would like to thank the police for this action. We have received half justice, and the other half should be delivered soon." (AGENCIES)